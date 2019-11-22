Gerry L. Martin
Gerry “Skip” Littlefield Martin passed away in North Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2019. He was 83 years old.
Skip was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Keene to parents Allen Lowe Martin and Margaret Persse Martin. He grew up in Keene and attended Williams College. Skip served in the U.S. Navy as a gunnery officer on two different destroyers. He had a 30-year career in the paper industry with A.T. Clayton and as president of Horizon Paper Company in New York City.
He was married to Nancy Baker Martin for over 55 years. They raised three sons — Scott, Jeffrey, and Gregory — whose wives are Andrea, Jessica and Perrin, respectively. His grandchildren are Lily, Mack, Lucy, Kitter, Piper and Alice.
Skip belonged to Mount Kisco Country Club, Lost Tree Club, Shenorock Shore Club and Manursing Island Club. He was a member of the U.S. Senior Golf Association.
Skip loved his family and friends and took great pride in them. Skip’s brother, Allen L. Martin, predeceased him.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Royal Poinciana Chapel, 30 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, Fla., followed by a reception at Lost Tree Club.
