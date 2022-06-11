Geralyn Ann Haug

Geralyn Ann “Gerry” (Chiarito) Haug, 79, of Keene, and Stuart, Fla., died suddenly on June 1, 2022, at Mass General Brigham Salem Hospital in Massachusetts after a brief illness. She had also been bravely and successfully fighting MBC for almost four years with a bright and positive attitude, always smiling and never complaining.
Geralyn was born on June 22, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Jay Ann (Malec) Chiarito and Americo (Jerry) Chiarito. She grew up in Queens, N.Y., and later moved to Merrick, N.Y., with her family. She also enjoyed many summers at her family’s farm in Vermont. She graduated from Mepham High School in 1959. She then attended the University of Rochester, where she met the love of her life, Peter, and graduated in 1963. She then went on to get her master’s degree in teaching at Hofstra University.
She and Peter married in 1965 and seven years later welcomed their only daughter, Jennifer. They enjoyed their many years of marriage traveling and living in Rochester, N.Y., Aurora, Ill., Philadelphia, Shelton, Conn., East Amherst, N.Y., Glenmont, N.Y., Keene and Stuart, Fla. Geralyn also enjoyed her time living and teaching in San Francisco after college before getting married.
Geralyn was an amazing teacher and spent most of her career teaching high school chemistry and physics at Ichabod Crane High School in Valatie, N.Y. She loved her students and truly enjoyed teaching. Even after she retired, she continued teaching by helping her grandchildren with their studies.
Geralyn had the kindest soul, was so full of positive energy (we joked how she couldn’t sit still) and was the warmest, most loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, sister, cousin, aunt and friend anyone could ever wish for. She worried about us all constantly and did all she could to make our lives easier and full of joy. She made a delicious chicken soup for loved ones when they were sick or needed a pick-me-up. She truly enjoyed spending precious time with her husband, daughter, son-in-law, four grandchildren, family and friends. She had the most beautiful smile for everyone.
In her retirement years she volunteered at the Thorne Sagendorph Art Gallery in Keene. She loved cooking delicious meals for family and friends, going for walks, golfing, working on crossword puzzles with her husband, playing Mah Jongg (she taught many of her Keene friends how to play), playing bridge, attending book clubs and supper clubs, doting on her grandchildren and teaching them card games and delighting in all of their school and sports activities, going on mother/daughter weekends in Vermont for shopping, dinner and pampering, and socializing with her loved ones. She was truly one of a kind and the world won’t be as bright without her here with us.
Geralyn leaves behind her “darling husband” of almost 57 years, Peter Haug, of Keene and Stuart, Fla.; her “beautiful daughter” and son-in law, Jennifer and Jeremy McInerney, of Slingerlands, N.Y.; her four treasured grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin, Riley and Dylan McInerney of Slingerlands, N.Y.; her younger brother, Robert (Lois) Chiarito, of Santa Fe, N.M.; her sister-in-law, Barbara “Bobbi” Haug, of Pittsford, N.Y.; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann “Mimi” and Don Sutton, of Farmington, N.Y.; her cousin/”sister,” Andrea (Tom) Grautski, of Grafton, Mass.; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends, many who were also considered family to her. She was predeceased by her parents and many other dear family members and friends.
She loved us fiercely and is so thankful for having us all in her beautiful life. A celebration of her life will be announced later this summer at the convenience of her family. Thank you all for making her life a beautiful journey. She will be greatly missed.
