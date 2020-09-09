Geraldine Theresa Dunn passed peacefully in her sleep after a short illness on Aug. 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ga.
Gerry was born in Keene in 1934, daughter of Edward David and Dorothy (Guerin) David. As a teenager, she worked at Newberry’s 5-10-25-cent store in the summers for 25 cents an hour. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School, and was a member of the Keene High School class of 1952. She graduated from Keene State College with a teaching degree and taught school for over 25 years at Keene Junior High School, Jonathan Daniels School and Keene Middle School. Gerry spent two wonderful summers doing postgraduate studies at York College in England. She always thought that she was very fortunate to have a profession that she enjoyed. Decades after Gerry retired from teaching English daily in a classroom, it was impossible to escape a stern lecture from her on the difference between “lie” and “lay,” and heaven help you if you used “good” instead of “well,” as in, “You speak English pretty good!”
In 1954, she married Whalen “Red” Dunn of Troy, and they had five children together. Aside from teaching school and making whoopee pies for her children, Gerry was active in politics in her community, and enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and traveling in Europe.
Gerry lived in Keene for 70 years. Her adventurous spirit (and the harsh New England winters) then led her to move to Georgia to live near her son, Michael, and his family. She adopted two kitten brothers, Tiger and Ping. Her civic duty continued to be important to her — she worked long hours as a poll official in many local elections. Gerry would strike up a conversation with just about anybody, and she easily made friends in her newly adopted hometown. She loved going to the theater, going out to lunch with her friends, spending time with her family, and she cherished every day with her kitties.
Gerry was preceded in death by her daughter, Patti Dunn, of Manchester; and a grandson, Whalen Roger Dunn, of Keene. She is survived by her former husband, who became her friend, Whalen; her daughter, Kathi Dunn, of Keene; and three sons: Bryan of Keene; Barry and his wife, Barbara, of Middletown, R.I.; and Michael and his wife, Cindy, of Columbus, Ga. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Michael, Patrick, Meghan, Conor, Katie, Christopher (and his wife, Mary), Lucas (and his wife, Miranda), Maxine and Bentley Simpson; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Hailey; her beloved cousin, Sandra, who was like a sister to her; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her sweet, devoted cat, Tiger.
No funeral service will be held in Columbus, Ga.; a memorial service will be held at a later date in Keene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society in a city of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.