A mass of Christian burial for Geraldine T. “Gerry” Dunn, a longtime resident of Keene, who passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, in Columbus, Ga., will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Those in attendance at the calling hours and funeral mass are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocol. Burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Dunn’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
