Geraldine Elizabeth Miller

Geraldine Elizabeth (Preston) Miller, 77, of West Lafayette, Ind., and formerly of Shadeland, Ind., and New Hampshire, passed away in her home on March 20, 2023.
She was born April 4, 1945, in Hinsdale to the late Richard Henry and Josephine Louise (Derry) Preston. She was a graduate of Hinsdale High School, and along with being a proud homemaker, she held several jobs, including working at the Plumb Pak Corporation in Winchester.
Gerri enjoyed birdwatching, flower gardening and reading. She loved frogs and had a large collection of frog figurines. Above all, she cherished her family and friends and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children: Sherry Egbert, Jeffrey Miller and Candice Miller; five grandchildren: Jennifer (Jeremiah) Sibray, Courtney (Bryan) Brinker, Eric Redfield, Scott Labbe and Emma Lee Miller; four great-grandchildren: Jeremiah, Julianna, Maddox and Bennett; and two sisters: Jackie Miner and Ann Siewierski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Josephine Preston; and two sisters, Anita Chase and Joanne Hammond.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.