Geraldine E. Jantti

Geraldine E. “Gerri” (Parsons) Jantti, 77, a longtime resident of Troy, passed away on July 17, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Her parents, Virginia Dunn (Baker) and Stanley Herbert Parsons Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Feb. 12, 1946, in Framingham, Mass.
On Aug. 1, 1971, she married the love of her life, George Jantti, They shared 40 years together creating wonderful memories until his passing in 2011.
Family was one of the most important things to Gerri. Whether she was spending time with her grandchildren or preparing apple pies around the holidays, she was happiest when she was with her family. She took great pride in caring for her home, as well. She also had a deep compassion for animals, especially her very special companion, Cali.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her daughter, Tammy Jantti, of Keene; her son, Michael Jantti, of Troy; two grandchildren: Shariah Shackett and her fiancé, Doug, of Keene; and Tyler Shackett and his partner, Melina, of Columbia, S.C.; a sister, Bonnie Lancey, of Troy; two brothers: Terry Parsons, of Harrison, Maine; and Robert Parsons of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A sister, Barbara Senior, and two brothers, Stanley H. Parsons Jr. and Gene Parsons, predeceased her.
Services and burial in the Mountain View Cemetery, Troy, will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Jantti’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Jantti's care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.