Geraldine Augustine

Geraldine (Hurlburt) “Jerry” Augustine, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2022, in Winchester.
She was born at home on March 8, 1924, to Bonnibell Hurlburt and Fred Hurlburt. She was brought up on the family farm in Orange, Mass., with her beloved brother, Ron. They worked along with their mother, who ran a dairy and poultry farm. Though farming was a hard life she loved working and helping her mother with the business. When she was old enough to go out and get an education, she chose hairdressing. She would take the train to Fitchburg, Mass., to attend school, return at the end of the day and walk from the center of Orange back to the farm on Holtshire Road to help with chores. Jerry wasn’t afraid of hard work. She enjoyed a long hairdressing career.
She married Ludwig Augustine, a World War II veteran, on June 22, 1946. Upon starting their family, she became active in 4-H, the school committee, PTA and had a farm stand, along with raising four active children.
Jerry was a distributor of Rawleigh Products and she and Ludwig traveled to many fairs to set up, sell and visit with people, making friends along the way. Later in life, it became Watkins Products, and she kept that business going on a limited basis into her 90s.
A skilled seamstress and avid knitter, she donated hundreds of hats and mittens to her family and hospitals.
Always a person looking for a challenge, she got her first computer at 86 and mastered using it.
She was very much into the Hurlburt genealogy and along with her niece, Pam Harris, began gatherings of Hurlburts across the country starting in 2012 which are still going on today.
Much to the chagrin of her family, she was still driving at 96 years old! She and John loved to go out to lunch locally and she was not about to give that up. Did we mention that she was stubborn?
Geraldine is survived by her children: Roger Augustine (Kathy) of Gill, Mass.; Rey Augustine (Beruta) of South Deerfield, Mass.; Jerel Augustine (Celine) of Montana; and Cheryl Wills (Tracy) of South Carolina; her grandchildren: Gregory Augustine, Kelly Kicza, Rey Augustine Jr., Kyle Augustine, Kelsey Augustine, Amy Figgins, Sadey Pulin, Heather Mansour and Heidi Dalton; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and special nieces, Pam Harris and Debbie Eastman (Miles). She also survived by her companion of 28 years, John Shonbeck.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ludwig, in 1983; and her brother, Ronald, and his wife, Evelyn.
At the request of the deceased there are no services.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Northfield VFW Post 9874, 545 Mt. Hermon Station Road, Northfield MA 01360
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, is assisting the family. A guest book is online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
