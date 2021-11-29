Gerald “Jerry” Hamilton Parker, 88, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Genesis Eldercare Lebanon Center in Lebanon.
He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Troy, N.C., son of Laurence and Annie (Norden) Parker. Gerald grew up in Long Lake, N.Y., and entered the U.S. Air Force after graduating from high school. Following his service in the Korean War he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.
Jerry was married to Loretta Bulgawich on June 5, 1955, at Bryan Air Force Base. They made their home in Austin, Texas, while he received his degree as a radiology technician before moving to Fort Worth, Texas, where he worked at St. Joseph Hospital, and later to Dallas, where he began his career with the Veteran’s Administration. He returned to New York to further his education and received his master’s in social work from SUNY Albany before settling in White River Jct., Vt., where he worked the rest of his career at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital, retiring in 1991. After his retirement he worked part-time at K-Mart in West Lebanon for several years. The couple spent winters in Hudson, Fla., for many years.
Jerry never met a stranger — he was very outgoing and enjoyed talking to everyone. He was a member of the Elks lodge in Hartford, Vt., the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars in White River Jct., Vt., and served as president of the Vermont VA Federal Credit Union for several years. He also enjoyed hunting, golf and, in recent years, crossword puzzles and Sudoku.
Jerry’s family is grateful for the wonderful care he received from the Ascutney House and Genesis Lebanon Center.
He was preceded by two brothers, Rawley and Larrie Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta, of White River Jct., Vt.; his children: Kelvin Parker and his partner, Carol Roosa, of Peterborough; Brenda Gove and her husband, Peter, of Northfield, Vt., and Penny Edwards and her husband, Robert, of Enfield; his grandchildren: Britni Simons, Nate Gove and Austin Parker; his great-grandchildren: Karson and Leah Gove, and Inna and Ari Simons; a brother, Gary Parker, of Albuquerque, N.M.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct., Vt., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Committal in the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery will be held at later date. At the request of Jerry’s family please wear facial coverings.
Condolences to Jerry’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
