Gerald M. “Jerry” Ulitsky, 78, of Keene and a former longtime resident of Alstead, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Gerald was born the son of the late Rose (Pruchansky) and Maurice Ulitsky on Aug. 3, 1942, in Hyde Park, Mass. He was educated in Massachusetts and graduated from Hyde Park High School with the class of 1960. He went on in his studies taking prerequisite courses in pharmacology.
Jerry was a patriot. He left college to enlist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War on June 6, 1964. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Ribbon, Marksmanship Award and had several letters of appreciation. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 27, 1966, at the rank of SP4 E-4.
On June 17, 2007, he exchanged vows with Ruth M. (Freeman) Santaw at the Third Congregational Church in Alstead. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Ruth passed on Sept. 5, 2015 after eight years of marriage.
He was employed by Adventure Limousine and Transportation in Swanzey for several years as a driver.
Jerry enjoyed watching his Boston Red Sox baseball on television. Time was spent traveling and going to flea markets to buy and sell items. He loved his dog and best friend, Trixie.
Mr. Ulitsky is survived by his daughter, Peggy A. Allen, and her husband, Peter, of Swanzey. In addition, he is survived by cousins, extended family and friends. Jerry is pre-deceased by his sister, Paula Ulitsky.
In keeping with Jerry’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot with military honors at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Street, Alstead. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.