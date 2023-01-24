On Saturday Jan. 21, 2023, the Honorable Gerald J. Carney, loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 82.
Gerald was born on Jan. 6, 1941, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., to Georgianna (Guth) Carney and Thomas Carney. He bravely enlisted in the U.S. Navy, was accepted into the submarine service, and served with distinction on the USS Chopper. This period of his life had a profound impact on him.
After being honorably discharged in 1964, he began his law education at St. John’s University School of Law in Brooklyn, N.Y. Gerald graduated in 1969, passed the New York State Bar, and was hired by Mendes and Mount, a maritime law firm on Wall Street. After passing the New Hampshire Bar in 1973, he practiced law with the late Harry Spanos of Newport. In 1981, Gerald was appointed as a Special Justice to the New London District Court. Subsequently, he was appointed by the New Hampshire Supreme Court to serve as the Justice of The Newport District Court in June of 1989. Next, in 1990, Gerald became the City Attorney of Keene, where he served for 17 years until his retirement in 2007. In addition, Gerald was Adjunct Faculty at Colby-Sawyer College and New Hampshire College from 1977 to 1983.
After marrying Leslie (Voigt) Carney on April 5, 1964, they settled in Baldwin, N.Y. Five years later Gerald, Leslie and their two daughters moved to Hanover, where Gerald had built their lakefront home. Gerald was a man of varied interests and accomplishments. A particular love was of the outdoors and fishing. He was an avid angler in both fresh and salt waters. In addition to fishing and boating, Gerald was a skilled woodworker. One of his proudest accomplishments was building the family’s home in New London, where they lived for 42 years. Other interests of Gerald’s were reading, specifically U.S. history and anything Navy-related. Gerald and Leslie loved their time spent traveling together. A few of their most memorable trips are their many trips to Boca Grande, Fla., European River Trips and Higgins Beach in Maine.
Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Leslie; his daughter, Alison Carney Senior, her husband, Neil Senior, and their daughter, Isabelle (Izzy) Carney Senior; and his daughter, Megan Carney Gust, her husband, Stephen Gust, and their children, Caroline Grace Gust and Andrew Carney Gust. He took immense pride in his three grandchildren and they filled him with constant, loving joy.
Visiting hours will be held Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London, with a service at the funeral home starting at noon. Burial will be in West Part Cemetery, New London at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Gerald’s memory can be made to the New London Hospital and EMS who provided him with care and compassion. Donations can be made online at www.newlondonhospital.org/support or mailed to 273 County Road, New London NH 03257.