Gerald H. Kretschmar
Gerald H. “Jerry” Kretschmar, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in the comfort of his home in Swanzey.
His parents, Oscar and Hattie (Ellis) Kretschmar, welcomed their son into the world on Nov. 7, 1932, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1950 graduate of Keene High School, where he was in various clubs and was a member of the varsity football team.
Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
He was a hard worker, providing services to many within our community. He worked as a service manager with 3M Company and later with N.H. Ball Bearings in Peterborough. Continuing his love for helping people, Jerry became a certified nursing assistant, working with Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, as well as Residential Resources and Cedarcrest.
Jerry had a huge place in his heart for his family, especially his grandchildren Vanessa, Timothy, Matthew, Jacob, Johnathan, Joshua, Kamarra, Lakala, Hannah and Christian, as well as his 14 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going to their sports games, going swimming and camping in his motorhome.
He was an active volunteer and attended conferences for the Five-P Minus Society Cri du Chat Syndrome Organization.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 41 years, Carolina J. (Willette) Kretschmar of Swanzey; his children: William Gagne of Swanzey; Jean McLendon and her husband, Matthew, of Swanzey; and Rochelle Kretschmar of Swanzey; his sister-in-law, Sally Parker, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by four sons: Michael, Adam, Joey and Brian Kretschmar; a daughter, Marissa Kretschmar; a brother, Leon Kretschmar; and a sister, Pauline Kretschmar.
A memorial service and burial with military honors in the Woodland Cemetery in Keene will be held at a date and time to be announced.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care that Jerry received from the VA home-based program and Hospice of Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Kretschmar’s memory to Five-P Minus Society, Cri du Chat Syndrome, P.O. Box 268, Lakewood CA 90714-0268.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
