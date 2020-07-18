Gerald H. Kretschmar
A memorial service for Gerald H. “Jerry” Kretschmar, 87, of Swanzey, who died on May 10, 2020, will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Salvation Army Chapel, 15 Roxbury Plaza, Keene. Burial with military honors for the Army veteran will follow in Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Salvation Army from 12:30 to 1 p.m. All those in attendance are asked to please wear masks and to maintain the 6-foot physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements.
