Gerald D. Callahan Sr.

Gerald D. “Gerry” Callahan Sr., 78, of Troy, passed peacefully with the love of his family surrounding him after a brief period of declining health on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born a son to the late Ruth I. (Buckley) and John C. Callahan Sr. on April 14, 1945, in Brockton, Mass. He was educated locally at Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1963.
After high school, Gerry honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on June 27, 1963, as a member of the Seabee Construction Battalion. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with FMF Combat Operations insignia. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1967.
On July 19, 1969, Gerald exchanged vows with the love of his life, Anne I. (Masse). They were married in a simple service in the Immaculate Conception Church in Troy surrounded by family and friends. The Callahan’s had been married for 53 years.
Gerry owned and ran Gerald Callahan General Contracting from 1975 until he retired in 2007.
Gerald was very active in Troy’s community. He was a Selectman for three terms, served on the Troy Fire Department for 20 years and the budget committee for 12 years. He was also an active member of the Lions Club and Ruck-Up of Keene.
When he wasn’t participating on one of his committees you could find Gerry working with his flowers, reading or at the local Minute Mart visiting with his friends and discussing politics. He loved vacationing in Sint Maarten and looked forward to the break from New England’s winter weather every year.
Mr. Callahan is survived by his loving wife, Anne; their three children: Lynn A. Cournoyer and her husband, Todd, of Millers Falls, Mass.; Gerald D. Callahan Jr. and his significant other, Melissa M. Boyer, of Fitzwilliam; and Anthony and his wife, Ellen Wornor, and family, of Troy. He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Callahan, Thomas Callahan, Mary Remijan, Margaret Towle and Jean Austin; as well as his two grandchildren, Naomi Boyer and Braylee Boyer; and one great grandchild, Iris Wornor; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by James Callahan, John Callahan, Elizabeth Callahan, Jonathon Boyer and Geri Lynn Cournoyer, who passed in 2012.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene.
While flowers are greatly appreciated, the family asks that donations be made to Helping Hands Charity (www.helpinghandsofamerica.org); Monadnock Humane Society (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org); or Ruck-Up, Inc.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).