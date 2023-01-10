Gerald C. Carey

Gerald C. “Jerry” “Bubba” Carey, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Keene the late Carmen (Castor) and Austin Carey.
On July 2, 1960, Gerald exchanged vows with the love of his life, Jean L. Waldo, at the United Church of Christ in Keene.
Gerald was formerly employed by Schleicher and Schuell Company as a filter cutter and later in his career moved to maintenance and retired after 20 years of service in February 1997. He also worked for Robert Hart Shoe Company and Princess Shoe Company in Keene, also as a die cutter, for 20-plus years.
Gerald was an avid hunter and fisherman and kept his family entertained with his stories. He loved playing softball as a center fielder and was an amazing home-run hitter receiving many awards and accolades, his most prized award being the Sportsmanship award. He was also a member of the Moose Club in Keene.
Mostly, Gerald loved to be with his family, wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerald is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Jean Carey, of Keene; their daughter, Michele L. McDonald, and her husband, Douglas, of Sullivan; his two grandchildren, Brice (Morin) Barey and her husband, James, of Townsend, Del., and Alex Morin and his wife, Molly, of Sullivan; his two great-grandchildren, Rowan Morin and Bailey Morin; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, and his two siblings, Richard Carey and Bruce Carey.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 185 Franklin St., Boston MA 02110.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).