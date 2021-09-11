A memorial service will be held for Georgia L. Harris on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery.
Georgia passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021, with the comfort of her dear friend Tina Glenn by her side. Elegant, brave, and upheld by her faith to the end, she will be missed by all who knew her, especially by her family.
A reception will be held after the service to celebrate her life and to share memories.
Georgia requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Daniel C. Harris Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, c/o UCC, 23 Central Square, Keene NH 03431.
