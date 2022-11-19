On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Georgia J Townley Marrotte, 78, passed peacefully at her home in Westmoreland. Georgia was born May 2, 1944, in Alexandria, La., to Vida J. Cole Townley and George W. Townley, and was preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 50 years, Marshall E. Marrotte.
Georgia’s sweet and loving nature was evident in every aspect of her life and she was adored by her family, friends, peers and the many animals who brought such joy to her life. Georgia was happiest when caring for others, spending the majority of both her personal and professional lives doing so. She had such tenderness for children; Georgia spent years as a teacher and paraprofessional, cherished by her students and their families.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Georgia is survived by her two children, Marshall E Marrotte II and his wife, Paula Phillips Marrotte, and Marlo T Marrotte-Paju; and her two grandsons, who meant the world to her, Ivan Cole Paju and Aiden Townley Paju. Georgia is also survived by all of her siblings: Leonard Townley, Beverly Townley, Janice Rachal and Daniel Sheldon Townley; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. All will miss Georgia dearly.
In lieu of an immediate service, a memorial will be held for Georgia in Alexandria, La., on her birthday, May 2, 2023.
Any donations should be made to the charity of your choosing. Georgia’s favorite charities were those centered around infants and young children, animal welfare, traumatic brain injury and cancer research.