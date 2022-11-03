Georgette Vorce

Georgette “Jacky” A. Vorce, 74, of Jaffrey, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family by her side on Oct. 28, 2022, after a long battle with COPD.
Georgette, who was lovingly nicknamed “Jacky” by her family, was born on Jan. 22, 1948, to George A. and Thelma D. (Whitney) Trombley in Swanzey. A 1966 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, she grew up locally. She was a 20-year active member of the John Humiston Unit 11 American Legion in Jaffrey. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, as well as time sitting outside on her deck near her pool, watching the animals and birds that frequently visited.
Jacky is predeceased by both of her parents, and her brothers, Raymond Whitney and Reginald Trombley.
Jacky will be forever remembered by her beloved husband of 52 years, William “Bill” H. Vorce, of Jaffrey; her son, Timothy Vorce, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Jaffrey; her daughter, Bobbie J. Salvatore, and her husband, David, of Troy; her three sisters: Barbra Garnett of Virginia, Nancy Sanborn of Sanbornton and Mary Health of Gilsum; her grandchildren: Alyssa Truehart, Brandon Vorce, Justin Truehard, Amanda Vorce, Kimberly Salvatore, David Salvatore and Sky-Lynn Vorce; three great-grandchildren; two step-daughters, Samantha Donaldson and Rachel Donaldson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 22, 2023, at the John Humiston Unit 11 American Legion, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in Georgette’s name to the John Humiston Unit 11 Children and Youth, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey NH 03452.