Georgena S. Fowler
Georgena S. Fowler, 101, a resident of Rindge, died on April 13, 2020, at the Pheasantwood Nursing Center in Peterborough after a period of declining health.
She was born on June 16, 1918, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late George H. and Edna C. (Steele) Gillin.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Montreal in 1940 and worked as a pediatric nurse through World War II. After the war she moved to Greenwich, Conn., where she met William Fowler. They were married on April 3, 1948. Gena worked as a bookkeeper in his store, Fowler & Graham, until its closing, and then went on to work at the Putnam Trust Co. in the savings department.
In 1972 they retired to Flagler Beach, Fla., where they lived until William’s death in 1992. She then moved back to Greenwich, Conn., for a short time before moving in with her daughter in Rindge.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence, of Greenwich Conn.; her daughter, Jean, of Rindge; her honorary daughters Carol Chamberlain and Paula O’Brien, of Freeport, Maine; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, William; her son, John; and her brother, Patrick.
The family would like to thank everyone at Pheasantwood Nursing Center for their kindness and compassion while she was a resident. She was repeatedly telling her family how friendly and caring the staff was to her.
Gena requested that there be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Monadnock Kitty Rescue, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
