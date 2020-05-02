Georgeanne Luke
Georgeanne Luke, 52, of Keene and formerly of Hudson, Colo., died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health.
Georgeanne was born the daughter of Judith (Szukula) Luke and Donald Luke on Jan. 10, 1968, in Denville, N.J. She was educated in Brighton, Colo., where she earned her high school diploma.
She enjoyed raising her son and being with family. Time was spent exploring family genealogy and ancestry, as well as cultivating her many gardens over the years. She always enjoyed visits from her son’s dog, Jaxx.
Ms. Luke is survived by her only son, Kyle Heckard, and his wife, Laura, of Wiggins, Colo.; her parents, Judith and Donald Luke Sr., of St. Augustine, Fla.; a brother, Donald F. Luke Jr., and his wife, Jennifer, of Peterborough, a niece, Daniel Luke, and nephews Hunter Luke and Morgan Luke, all of Peterborough. In addition, she leaves aunts, uncles and cousins.
In keeping with Georgeanne’s wishes, services will be private. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.