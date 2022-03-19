George W. Shepard, 78, of Marlborough, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 6, 2022, of natural causes.
George was born in Fitchburg, Mass., Jan. 11, 1944. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1963 and received his diploma. He was married to Linda (Boyea) Shepard on Aug. 28, 1965.
George began his career at Montachusett Ambulance in Fitchburg, Mass., before moving to Keene and joining the Keene Fire Department as a full-time firefighter/EMT from Feb. 21, 1977, until he retired on July 31, 1996. During his career he was promoted to Lieutenant of Operations. He also served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT on the Swanzey Fire Dept. in the late 1980s and early 1990s for about decade.
It was almost simultaneously that he began attending stock car racing as a spectator with Linda at the local race tracks prior to becoming an avid race car driver from 1976-90. He achieved a track championship in 1988.
George was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather. Family was everything. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time with his family, snowmobiling, boating and visiting at the campsite around the campfire.
George was preceded in death by his father, Henry Shepard Sr., and his mother, Gertrude (Shepard) Hill; his infant sister, Alice Shepard; and his sister, Elizabeth De Ramos. George will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda Shepard, of Marlborough; his daughter, Julie Croteau, and her spouse, Paul, of Marlborough; his daughter, Cassie Sundstrom, and her spouse, David, of Marlborough; his grandson, Alex Croteau, and his companion, Tamra Kaciak, of Goffstown; his granddaughter, Alyssa Marshall, and her spouse, Joe, of Swanzey; his stepmother, Lorraine Shepard, of Spencer, Mass.; two brothers: William Shepard and his spouse, Debbie, of Tennessee; and Henry Shepard Jr. and his spouse, Joann, of Florida; his sister, Mary McLaughlin, and her spouse, Paul of Spencer, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265; Maplewood Nursing Home; or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Dad always said “It’s never goodbye,” it has always been, “See you later,” so we will see you later, Dad/George.
