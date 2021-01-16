George T. “Geo” Giannetti Sr., 88, of Keene, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. He passed peacefully while resting at Keene Center Genesis in Keene after a period of declining health. A graveside service will occur in the spring with details to follow on the website and in the newspaper. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).