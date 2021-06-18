George T. Giannetti Jr., 88, of Keene and formerly of Swanzey, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of failing health.
George was born the son of the late Ann Augusta (Ihburg) and George T. Giannetti Sr. on Jan. 20, 1932, in Nyack, N.Y., where he attended local schools.
George was a patriot. He left school to enlist in the U.S. Army on Sept. 3, 1952. He served as a medic in the Korean War and was the recipient of the Korean Services Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Combat Medic Badge. He was honorably discharged on June 22, 1954, at the rank of Sgt. E-5.
On Feb. 23, 1957, he exchanged vows with Rosalie (Cookie) F. Bederka. Sadly, Rosalie passed on May 3, 2014, after 57 years of marriage.
Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked many years as a stone and brick mason, and then moved on to work for Monadnock Regional High School in the Environmental Services Department for 10 years before retirement in 2011.
He enjoyed golfing and bowling with friends and family. He played softball and fished in his younger days. Time was spent building model planes and rocketry. Mostly, he enjoyed the company of his loving family.
Mr. Giannetti is survived by his children and their spouses: George Giannetti and his wife, Molly, of Watertown, N.Y.; Susan Garlow and her husband, Arthur, of Contoocook; Teresa Miller of New Ipswich; Anthony Giannetti of Keene; and Joseph Giannetti of Arlington, Va. In addition, he leaves nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. George is predeceased by his siblings, Linda Parcells and Paula Leonard. He is also predeceased by his son-in-law, Hank Miller.
In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the family lot with military honors at Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Hwy, Route 32 South, Swanzey NH 03446. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of George T. Giannetti Jr. to Home Health Care and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
