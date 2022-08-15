George Ronald Kee, known to most as “Ron,” passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, with his son by his side and three daughters in virtual contact.
Ronald was born on April 26, 1937, in Concord to George Thomas and Dorothy Mae (Martin) Kee. He graduated from Concord High school in 1955 and entered the U.S. Navy that summer. He served on the USS Tarawa aircraft carrier stationed in Newport, R.I., and learned a great deal about electronics. Upon discharge from the Navy, he was granted a basketball scholarship to John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Ark., where he studied and earned his degree in electrical engineering. That was followed by graduate studies at the University of New Hampshire.
This vocation provided employment at Sprague Electric in Concord, Raytheon in Binghamton, N.Y., Honeywell in Framingham, Mass., and then Honeywell in Hillsboro. Ron decided to change his career path in the 1980s and he enrolled at Antioch College in Keene, where he obtained a master of arts in clinical mental health counseling. That was followed by employment at New Hampshire Job Corps and then Marathon House in Dublin (now Phoenix House Dublin) where he served as a mental health and drug addiction counselor until retirement.
Ron’s many interests and pastimes included basketball in his younger days, playing on the CHS varsity team in high school. He was known for his extraordinary dribbling skills and his two siblings remember him dribbling all the way to the BB court at White’s Park, from their home on Beacon Street and back, many times and then laying in his bed spinning the ball on his finger many nights. He also played on teams at the Concord YMCA.
He was a marathon runner participating in Boston Marathons and several others as well. He loved to play ping pong (table tennis) and competed in various tournaments. He loved chess and Chinese checkers. Bird watching was a favorite pastime. A trip to Aransas Pass in Texas with family afforded him one of many such bird-watching experiences. A favorite pastime was enjoying a good cigar on his back porch while watching the birds at his feeders. Ron enjoyed playing cribbage at the community center in Keene these last few years as well as bowling on a senior league. He attended the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church as that was a good match for his beliefs and understanding of life.
Ron was a handy man and did a lot of carpentry jobs modifying his own home(s). He was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed mysteries. A good philosophical conversation always energized him as well. He was a bit of a skeptic and was often heard asking, “What’s the point?” or “As evidenced by what?”
Three travel highlights for him in his life were taking his adult children on a two-month camping trip through the great northwest, a trip to Prince Edward Island with his daughter, and a trip to Ireland with his sister to visit the land of their ancestors.
In May of this year, Ronald decided to move from Keene (where he’d lived for the past 45 years) to Dallas to be nearer his four children. He drove by himself at age 85 despite some major health issues. Ronald was sharp right to the end and had a delightful sense of humor. He recently wrote in an email that the excitement that day at his senior living quarters was that there was a fly in the water pitcher. He was extremely proud of his kids’ accomplishments and so very happy to spend his final months near them. His health quickly declined there but he was ready to let nature take its course and, as he would often say, that’s the “long story short.”
Ronald leaves behind his four children: Kimberly Wies (husband Ron) of Houston; Tom Kee (wife Rae) of Wichita Falls, Texas; Susan Kee of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and Lori Turner (husband Lee) of Tulsa, Okla. He also leaves several dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as his brother, Ralph Kee (wife Judith), of Boston, and his sister, Rita Kee McDonald, of Concord. He’ll be missed by several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves a dear friend and neighbor who has always been there for him, Leslie Crossman, of Keene. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to her.
At Ronald’s request, there will be no visitation or service. His final resting place is the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Contributions in his memory could be made to any autism charity of choice, as that was a cause near and dear to his heart.