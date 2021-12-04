George Rigopoulos

George P. Rigopoulos, 87, of Leominster, Mass., passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2021, in Leominster Hospital.
George was born in Fitchburg, Mass., on Nov. 14, 1934, a son of the late Peter and Stella (Bozicas) Rigopoulos. He was the owner of Lindy’s Diner in Keene for more than 35 years. He had the pleasure of serving presidents, senators and congressmen who visited the diner as their stepping stone. George was a member of the Keene Masons and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Red Sox.
He is survived by his wife, Arietta (Baimas) Rigopoulos, of Leominster, Mass.; his son, Peter Rigopoulos, and his wife, Terrie, of Leominster, Mass.; his daughter, Stephanie Rigopoulos, of Florida; and his grandchildren: Arietta and Efstratia Rigopoulos, and Michael and Arietta Tetreault. George was predeceased by his brothers, Rigas, Paul and Nick Rigopoulos.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, Mass., on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg, Mass., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at noon. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Holy Trinity Church, 1319 Main St., Fitchburg MA 01420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.