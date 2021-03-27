George R. Pratt, 74, of Winchester, passed away on March 15, 2021, at home with his loved ones nearby.
He was predeceased by his parents, George R. Pratt Sr. and Flora Pratt (DeLarge); his wife, Ellen Raitto Pratt; his siblings: Leroy Wilder, Danny Pratt, Arthur Sonny Pratt, Betty Boyd, Lois Pruitt, Eva Rollins, Lorraine Durkee and Irene Wilder.
He leaves behind his companion, Carol Trudelle; his daughters, Terri Bermudez and Tina Newton (Rob); his stepchildren: Frank Russell, Doug Russell, Rick Russell, Danny Russell and Elaine Methe; his brother, Larry Pratt (Maria); and his sister-in-law, Brenda Pratt; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his uncle, Richard Pratt (Phyllis).
George loved the squirrels, chipmunks and rabbits that visited him daily for their snacks. George was a hardworking man who was loved by everyone and will be missed by everyone. He was a longtime member of FOE 1413, American Legion Post 4 and the Italian Club.
Per his request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club, 115 Church St., Keene on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m.
