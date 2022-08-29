George R. Ojala, 67, formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
George was born in Peterborough on Jan. 25, 1955. He was the son of William S. Ojala and Violet Anna Lewis Ojala.
George lived in Jaffrey most of his life and graduated from Conant High School. Following the death of his parents, he lived with his brother, Jack, sister-in-law, Francine, and their children. They helped him learn to be more independent which made it possible for him to have his own apartment in Jaffrey for several years. Approximately six years ago he settled into his new home in Gilsum with his care provider, Cynthia Griffin.
George had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed basketball (shooting hoops) and baseball and was a fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. In his younger years he participated in Special Olympics, was quite a bowler and was often seen riding his bicycle with the children in his neighborhood.
George enjoyed being in the company of his family and friends. He especially loved holiday get-togethers and weekend visits with his family. He enjoyed annual camping trips with his sister-in-law, Francine, and made many new friends while on those trips. When it was time to relax, George loved sitting in his recliner, watching game shows or listening to the Beach Boys, and doing Word Search puzzles. He had an infectious smile, gave great hugs and, although quiet, had the unique ability to make his warm presence known wherever he was.
George is predeceased by his mother, Violet, his father, William, and his brother, Jack, all of Jaffrey; and his sister, Lorraine, of Penacook.
He is survived by his niece, Alison Bergeron, and her husband, Chris, of Jaffrey; his niece, Erin Chamberlain, and her husband, David, of Jaffrey; his sister-in-law, Francine Ojala, of Winchendon, Mass.; his great-nieces, Kerrigan Bergeron, Mariah Chamberlain and Kendall Chamberlain; his great-nephew, Nicholas Bergeron; and several extended family members and friends.
George also leaves behind his dedicated care provider, Cynthia Griffin, and a caring group of support staff and friends at CRJ (Community Resources for Justice) in Keene. He enjoyed their company, friendship and especially cheeseburger lunches with staff each Friday.
Friends and family are invited to a calling hour on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey.
A Funeral Service will be conducted immediately afterwards in the funeral home chapel beginning at 11 a.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Stephen G. Miller, Pastor of the First Church in Jaffrey.
Burial will follow in George’s family lot at Conant Cemetery on Stratton Road in Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, and in sincere appreciation for their assistance, memorial donations may be made to The Gilsum Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 5 Church St., Gilsum NH 03448.
To share memories, photos and condolences with George’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.