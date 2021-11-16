George R. Davison IV, 34, of Milford, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. George fought a valiant and admirable battle following an organ transplant eight months ago.
George’s sassy spirit will live on in his devoted partner of 14 years and husband for six years, Corey Zinn, of Milford; his parents, Linda and George R. Davison III, of Antrim; and his sister, Alexandra Davison, and her husband, Craig Cook, of Antrim. Also mourning the loss of our beloved George are many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and numerous friends, both near and far. George made new friends easily, especially at the places he worked, and was constantly growing his circle of friends.
Those who knew George called him an old soul. He loved nothing more than polishing his silver or cleaning one of his crystal chandeliers. George lived for finding antique treasures and making them at home in the Victorian house he and Corey lovingly made their own. Whether it was stained glass, furniture upholstering or intricate sewing projects — there was nothing George wouldn’t tackle and then master. No one else could make velvet wallpaper look as good as George did!
While George was not a big traveler, he fulfilled his kindergarten dream of traveling to Hawaii in 2015, when he and Corey honeymooned there. Summer vacations in Provincetown, Mass., with Corey and many of their friends were highlights in his life, as well.
George loved cooking and hosting family dinners, served on bone china with sterling silver or gold-plated flatware, of course! He was the family historian (both maternal and paternal sides) and knew from where all of the familial treasures had originated and how best to display them. He truly enjoyed commemorating generations past by proudly displaying pictures, dresses, dinnerware and other nostalgic memorabilia.
George’s kind soul and dignified presence will be missed by so many, far and wide.
George’s family would like to express the utmost gratitude to the entire Lahey Hospital team who cared for George over the past eight months as if he was their own loved one.
In lieu of flowers, please consider registering yourself as an organ and tissue donor at www.neds.org/register-now/. Monetary donations are also gratefully accepted at www.neds.org/give/. Our time with George would have been drastically shorter without the selfless gift of an organ donor.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring when the flowers are blooming and fragrant, and southern New Hampshire is verdant once again.
