George L. Meader, age 93, of Maplewood Assisted Living in Westmoreland, passed away in the comfort of his home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
George was born on Nov. 21, 1927, in Dexter, Maine, son of the late George H. Meader and Clara V. (Thompson) Skillings. After his schooling, George joined the U.S. Navy. In 1946, following his service, George settled in Keene.
In 1948, he married the love of his life, Ruth Read. They shared many wonderful years raising their family and enjoyed dancing with the Monadnock Squares. Ruth passed in 1989 after a period of declining health.
In 1997, George found love again and married Madeleine (LePage) Mahoney. They celebrated 23 years together before her passing in 2020.
George had been employed at Kingsbury in Keene for 38 years, from which he retired in 1992. Following retirement, he worked at MPB for a few years as a security guard.
A plane enthusiast, George loved attending air shows and even logged many hours piloting for fun. He had been a longtime member of the Connecticut River Sportsman’s Club, which he enjoyed being active in with his daughter. He was also a member of the Masonic Temple in Keene and volunteered at Cheshire Medical Center as a groundskeeper.
George will be dearly missed by his children: Nancy Chase and her partner, Norman Parkhurst Sr., of Keene; and David Meader of Keene, and his partner, Donna Lowe, of Swanzey; his grandchildren, Scott Meader and Jennifer Cutts; his stepchildren: Betty Wilda and her husband, Steve; Pat Giebokowski; Kathy Serocki and her husband, Ron; and William Mahoney; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wives, he was predeceased by his son, Brain Meader; and his siblings: Beatrice Meader, Raymond Meader, Wayne Meader and Francis Meader.
George’s family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Maplewood Assisted Living Staff for their compassionate care over the last eight years.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made in George L. Meader’s name to the Activities Fund at Maplewood Assisted Living, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467; or to the Maynard House (formerly Upper Valley Hostel), 17 South St., Hanover NH 03755 (www.MaynardHouse.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of George, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
