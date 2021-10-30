A graveside service for George L. Meader, 93, of Westmoreland, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2021, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Ave, Keene. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene shortly (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
