George-Henry Rawlings
George-Henry Rawlings, 67, of Keene, passed away suddenly on May 9, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
George was born in Cambridge, Mass., on Dec. 25, 1952, to Marcia N. Beaumont and Frederick R. Rawlings.
His passing came as a shock to all. He was active beyond his years, proven by felling trees and splitting wood less than a week prior to his passing.
George was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren, often showing pictures of them and sharing stories. He lit up when he spoke about his grandchildren. He will be profoundly missed by his son, Christopher Rawlings, and his wife Katie; and his daughter Samantha Brillon, and her husband Michael; as well as his grandchildren, Hazel and Wyatt Rawlings, and Mackenzie and Sebastian Brillon.
George was an extremely talented craftsman and his artistic roots ran deep into his ancestry. He owned a woodworking business and had the vision to turn a customer’s idea into a masterpiece. He was an avid fine art collector and appreciated everything nature had to offer.
George hiked, explored and hunted the forests of Cheshire County his entire life, seeking food as well as peacefulness and solitude. He loved fishing the streams and ponds and still made time to fish at Silver Lake in his later years. He would often give his catch to a friend or neighbor. He was incredibly knowledgeable about indigenous animals and birds alike. He enjoyed foraging for mushrooms, and picking fiddleheads every year in his “secret” spot.
George was immensely generous, and would more times than not share what nature had offered him. He helped friends tap trees every year for sap to make maple syrup and regularly sent his children and grandchildren maple sugar candy. With a quiet nature, George was modest about his talent and intelligence. He valued his beliefs and passions, and never wavered from them.
George had so many stories from his experiences around the globe, spanning the highlands of Laos to Tehran, from walking two miles for a cup of tea in the high mountains of India to an opium den in Afghanistan. He literally experienced the world in the full spectrum of its greatness and its turmoil and had a deep appreciation for different cultures.
He carried himself with a rugged kindness. His prominent mustache accompanied by a winter beard only partially covered his unique smile that was cherished by those he decided to share it with. He will be remembered for his gruff presentation and his raw sense of humor. George was a loyal friend and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gretchen and Rebecca Rawlings; and his parents, Frederick Rawlings and Marcia Beaumont.
Memorial donations can be made to the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire at www.nhwildlifeheritage.org.
