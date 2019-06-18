George H. Butler
George H. Butler, 54, a longtime resident of Manchester and formerly of Winchester, died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
George was born the son of Marlyn H. (Heidelman) and Gerald A. Butler on June 25, 1964, in Greenfield, Mass. He was educated locally where he attended schools in Winchester and graduated with his GED.
He worked for the Ti Bult Construction group for many years as a truck driver until his retirement in 2015.
He enjoyed country music and NASCAR. Time was spent as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Auburn.
Mr. Butler is survived by his mother, Marlyn H. Butler of Winchester; his children, Amanda, Joseph, Dylan, Ryann and Logan; his siblings, Rebecca Hilow and her husband, Bruce, of Winchester and Michael Butler and his wife, Christine, of Winchester. In addition, he leaves five grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. George is pre-deceased by his father, Gerald A. Butler, who passed on Feb. 11, 2013.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. A gathering to celebrate George’s life will take place on Saturday, June 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the VFW, 25 Main St., Winchester. Burial will be later.
Flowers are gladly accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent in memory of George H. Butler to: American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 214, Overland Park, KS 66204.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.