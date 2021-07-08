George H. Bause Jr., commonly called “Hank,” was born the son of Lena Margretta (Richards) Bause and George H. Bause Sr. on Feb. 10, 1933, in Wilkes Barre, Pa. He died on July 5 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was married to Suzanne Heller for 66 years.
Their three children are George Stephen Bause of Highland Heights, Ohio,, Brenda Sue Bause of Ada, Okla., and Christopher Scott Bause of Richmond.
A family burial service will take place at the Meeting House Cemetery in Marlborough at a later date.
