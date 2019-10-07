George G. Loring, Jr.
A memorial gathering for George G. Loring, Jr., 66, of West Chesterfield, who passed away on July 7, 2019, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the catering room (first floor of the Mackintosh Building) at the Brooksby Village, Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, Mass. All are welcome. Please RSVP to the family by leaving a post on the website for George at www.foleyfuneralhome.com, so they can plan for the number in attendance.
