George G. Hill Jr. of Saint Augustine Beach, Fla., died on Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 67. He passed away in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
George was born in New Jersey in 1953, the third and middle child of George G. Hill and his wife, Marcia Bissell Hill, of East Orange, N.J. For his first two years the Hill family lived in East Orange. In 1955 they moved to Livingston, N.J., where George Jr., affectionately called Little George by the adults, grew up. After graduating college George lived in South Brunswick, N.J. and Washington, D.C., got married to Margianne (Margie) Wilson in 1979, after which they had a year’s honeymoon in Europe camping. The young couple then settled down in New Hampshire for 36 years, in East Westmoreland (8 years), Keene (5 years), Contoocook (1/2 year) and Bow (22 1/2 years). His wife, Margie, retired in 2016 and they moved to Saint Augustine Beach, Fla. George retired in 2017.
George graduated in the top 10 percent from Livingston High School in 1971 and was a three-letter athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He graduated with a bachelor of arts with distinction in geography from Rutgers, New Brunswick campus, in 1975, lettered in soccer 3 years and was co-captain of the team his senior year. The luckiest day of his life came at a college dance in 1973 when he met his love and soul mate, Margie, a senior at the time at Douglass College, a women’s school under Rutgers University umbrella. After his graduation from Rutgers, he began a 40-plus year career in data processing, as it was called back in the day, as a computer programmer, programmer/analyst, project manager, data administrator, database administrator and ending as a data warehouse executive advisor.
George is survived by his wife, Margianne “Delightful” Hill as he lovingly called her; and two children: Brendan Erik Hill of Sacramento and Alison Kimberly Hill of Louisville. George has four surviving sisters: Nancy Hill Rosenthal of New York City, and Betsy Hill Schechter, Joanne Hill Molter and Carolyn Hill Franca, all of Tampa.
George loved hiking, cross-country skiing, tennis, biking, camping, dancing, body surfing, boogie boarding, playing guitar and listening to music among other things. He attended Woodstock in 1969 with his lifelong friend, David Cooney. In retirement, George and Margie bought an RV and spent many summers touring America the Beautiful. George was blessed with a fun-loving and stimulating family and extended family including aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws, and enjoyed many happy gatherings with them. In lieu of flowers, take a moment and go outside and marvel at the beauty and wonder of our natural world and universe.
