George E. O’Brien
George Edward O’Brien, 81, passed from this life Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Bellows Falls, he was the son of the late John and Helen (Barden) O’Brien.
George served his country as an Army veteran. Following his service he was owner and operator of Mountain View Farm of Walpole and North Walpole Supply of North Walpole, farming and lumber supply businesses.
George was active in the Moose and Elks Lodges of Bellows Falls and a member of the First Congregational Church of Walpole.
In 2005, he and his beloved wife, Sandra, moved to The Villages, Fla. Never one to be idle, George used his background working at Cane Garden in maintaining their prestigious golf courses for several years. He attended New Covenant United Methodist Church, Lake Deaton, Fla.
Besides his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Buzzy O’Brien.
He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Sandra R. (Barber) O’Brien; daughter, Susie Sheppard; granddaughters, Molly and Sara Sheppard; and a sister, Barbara Rosinski.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Walpole at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Walpole Fire and EMT Department, P.O. Box 162, Walpole 03608.
For online sentiments, visit www.hiers-baxley.com
