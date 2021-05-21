A graveside service for George E. “Spike” Sawtelle, 83, of Keene, who passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All are welcome to attend and are reminded of the requirement to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Keene man arrested for firing gun during dispute
- Keene man gets prison sentence for drug dealing, stolen property
- City considers another land taking in Winchester Street project
- Keene homes hit with paintballs, suspects sought by police
- Keene mask mandate to expire June 1; outdoor portion ends immediately
- Brattleboro taqueria opens new location, eyes move to Keene
- COVID cases send Monadnock High students home Monday
- Southwestern Community Services names new CEO
- Keene committee recommends moving ahead with rail trail project
- Smiths Medical in Keene launches new apprenticeship program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.