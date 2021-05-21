A graveside service for George E. “Spike” Sawtelle, 83, of Keene, who passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. All are welcome to attend and are reminded of the requirement to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.