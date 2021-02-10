George E. Sawtelle

George E. “Spike” Sawtelle, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at his home in Keene, surrounded in the love of his companion, Donna.
His parents, George F. and Hazel (Blanchard) Sawtelle, welcomed their son into the world on May 27, 1937, in Keene.
George worked for many years with the Markem Corporation in Keene. He was a lifelong resident of Keene and a parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
When not hard at work, George loved working outside caring for his yard and tending to every detail, making his home his pride and joy. He also loved going for rides and out to dinner. He could often be found out walking his dogs.
George was a big sports fan who enjoyed watching the Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and the N.Y. Giants.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his companion, Donna M. Pressey, of Keene; his daughter, Debra Sawtelle; and many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine (Croteau) Sawtelle, in 2014; his brother, Frank Sawtelle; and his sisters, Mary Desruisseau, Norma and Hazel.
A graveside service and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Sawtelle’s memory to the Tribute Program, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
