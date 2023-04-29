George E. Nason, age 81, of Keene, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023.
Born in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 19, 1942, he was the son of William and Lena Nason. He grew up in Naugatuck, Conn., and graduated from Naugatuck High School in 1960. He briefly attended the Northwest College in Kirkland, Wash. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a sniper, Master Sergeant and Jump Master in the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, N.C.
After retiring in 1983, he earned several degrees from Bellevue Community College and became the General Manager of Hunter Electric, where he worked for many years. He was a dedicated family man and cherished the time he spent with family, friends and respected colleagues. He loved painting, playing the piano and trumpet, watching baseball, cooking and working around the house and yard.
George is survived by his children: Elisabeth Canavan, Cynthia Rose, George Nason II, Christina Black and James Nason; his grandchildren: Cathleen (Ryan) Nason-Ungemah, Ryan Johnson, Renee (Chad) Paustian, Hailey Nason, Sara Black, Nicole Reyes, Eric Mattern, George Nason III and Angelina Canavan; as well as his great-grandchildren: Zabella, Zahara and Zavier Paustian, Eva and Gavin Ungemah, Lorelei Mattern and Ava Reyes; his sister, Christine (Decker) Ralkey; his brother-in-law, Steven Viehmann; numerous nieces and nephews; his cousin, Faith Bailey; his caring and devoted partner, Nadine Jarvis; and friends.
He is predeceased by his best friend and beloved wife, Dorothy Nason; his parents; his foster parents, Merle and Orva Decker; his brother, Ron Decker; and his brother-in-law, Leonard Ralkey.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held this summer in Bellevue, Wash., with burial following at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of George Nason to the VFW, American Legion, Salvation Army, PBS, NPR, Boys Town or local food banks, which he generously supported throughout his life.
Condolences to the family may be sent to George Nason II at 3333 — 228th St., S.E., Lot 22, Bothell, WA 98021.