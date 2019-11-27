George D. Allen
George D. Allen passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home in Fitzwilliam after a courageous battle with cancer.
George was born in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 29, 1935. He moved to Fitzwilliam with his wife, Donna, after retiring from the Army in 1987. George served in the Army for 30 years, most of that time as a member of the Special Forces (Green Berets). During that period of time he served two tours in Vietnam, Germany, Italy, Norway, Korea and numerous stateside assignments.
He enjoyed skiing, and was a member of the National Ski Patrol in New England and Washington State. He always loved airplanes and flew remote control planes, with an occasional crash or two. Riding bicycle was a favorite pastime, as was reading a good novel. He always enjoyed the company of the several dogs that occupied his home and often would go to agility trials to watch the dogs and his wife compete.
George, his wife and the dogs spent a lot of time camping in Europe, Canada and the United States in their travel trailer. He was an avid swimmer and after retiring from his second career in the United States Post Office he would swim three days a week at the YMCA in Winchendon, Mass. George also gave of his time by driving people to and from their appointments for the Red Cross and then Connecticut Valley Transportation Company.
His unique sense of humor will be missed by his many friends and all those that came in contact with him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna, and his best friend of 58 years, Ron Dahle, who were both with him when he passed. He is also survived by two of his four legged “kids,” Calypso and Adan.
There will be a Celebration of Life with military honors held on June 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Donna Allen’s residence. Please join the family if you are able.
Donations may be made in memory of George D. Allen to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.