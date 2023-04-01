George C. Morse Jr., also affectionately called “GG” and “Homer,” a lifelong resident of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
George was born a son to George C. Morse Sr. and Wendy L. Morse (Frazier) on Feb. 27, 1975, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1993.
George had most recently worked as a machine tender for the Soundview Paper Mill in Putney, Vt. Prior to his employment there, he worked as a tow truck driver and mechanic for his father’s garage, J&G’s Service, for 30 years. He took pride in his work there and considered it a highlight of his life. George was always a hard worker and helped people whenever they needed it.
When he wasn’t working, he could be found outdoors. He loved to spend his free time as an adult much like he did while growing up. He was always full of energy and excelled at his hobbies. You could find him snowmobiling, fishing, camping, playing horseshoes, joy riding, riding motorcycles and going off-road Jeeping. He loved driving and also racing. He raced at Monadnock Speedway when he was younger. He enjoyed spending time in Pittsburg (N.H.) and the White Mountains. He was a fan of baseball and NASCAR his whole life and watched the Red Sox and races when he could.
George’s laugh and smile were contagious and he passed that on to all of his children. He lived for his family, his children and his grandson, Greyson. He loved spending time with them as often as he could. He was also looking forward to the birth of his second grandchild this spring.
Mr. Morse is survived by his four children: Darian L. Morse of Winchester; Dylan A. Morse and his significant other, Teasha Kristolaitis, of Winchester; Makaila R. Morse of Newfane, Vt.; and Samantha A. Morse of Newfane, Vt.; and his grandson, Greyson A. Dingman, of Winchester. He is also survived by his father, George C. Morse Sr., of Winchester; and his brother, Geoffrey E. Morse, of Winchester. He leaves behind two stepbrothers, Daniel W. Harrison and Thomas E. Harrison; and sister, Dale L. Harrison, and her children; his girlfriend, Nicole Leroux, of Bennington, Vt.; and his lifelong love, Tricia L. Merrifield, of Winchester. George has a large extended family and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Calling hours and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date due to unforeseen events. We will keep you updated on our website. A private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester later in the spring.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
