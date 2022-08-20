George Beauregard, age 81, of Keene, passed away peacefully with his daughter, Jennifer, and friend, Mark, by his side, on July 21, 2022.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on July 8, 1941, he was the son of the late Lucille and George Beauregard.
He was very proud of his service as a medic in the U.S. Army and later went on to having very diverse and exciting careers.
George had a twinkle in his eyes and an infectious smile, bringing a smile to everyone he met. He loved long walks with his dogs, and spending time with his daughter, grandchildren, sisters and friends. He loved life, plants, animals, all forms of art, Karate, family, friends and Church. He was always trying to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ears.
George was predeceased by his wife, Judith, and his sister, Catherine Wilson.
He leaves to mourn his passing: his daughter, Jennifer Ladd; his grandchildren, Sabrina Ladd and Silas Ladd; his sisters: Shirley (Jack) Lardis, Joyce Kovacs and Barbara Deangulo; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at noon at St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory of George or to express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.