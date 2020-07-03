George Benjamin Descoteau, 89, of Bow, originally of Troy, died on Friday, June 26, surrounded by his children after a period of declining health.
He most recently had lived in assisted living in Massachusetts near his children.
He was an agency manager at Peerless Insurance Co. from 1958 to 1970 and owner of the Capitol Group Insurance Agency in Concord from 1970 to 1984. He sold the firm to the Allied Insurance Agency and began working with them on a semi-retired basis.
Was a member of the Bow Community Men’s Club for many years. With the Bow Rotary Club, he was a lifetime member and past president, and recipient of the Paul Harris Award.
He is survived by his children; Michael Descoteau of New Hampshire and Montreal, Gayna Hoffman of Melrose, Mass., Lauren Descoteau of Belmont Mass., and Lynn Mansfield of Marston Mills Mass.; three grandchildren, Ryan Descoteau of Washington, Amanda Hoffman of Melrose, Mass., and Arielle Descoteau of New York City; and three siblings, Marion Traverso of Nashua, Richard Descoteaux of Swanzey, Thomas Descoteaux of Jaffrey.
He was predeceased in 1995 by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Anne Larro, originally of Marlborough; a brother, Joseph Descoteaux of Keene, and a sister, Pauline Kendall of Keene.
Donations in his memory may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2 Industrial Park Drive, Concord 03301; or to Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home, 617 Arsenal St., Watertown, Mass. 02472. An online guest book is available at www.brownandhickey.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.