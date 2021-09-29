George Shattuck Austermann, 92, of Peterborough, died peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, at his residence in Peterborough.
He was born June 6, 1929, in Jaffrey, son of the late George and Eleanor (Shattuck) Austermann. George was raised in Jaffrey at the Shattuck Inn and was a graduate of Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, Mass. He attended Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., earning an undergraduate degree in business. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
While he was stationed in Springfield, Mass., for the Army, he met his wife Elizabeth “Betty” Dort in nearby Northampton. They married on June 26, 1954, in Keene. After serving in the Army, George took a job at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover where he and Betty lived until purchasing their first home in Lexington, Mass., just in time for the birth of their first son, Karl. George was employed at Waltham Hospital when they first moved to Massachusetts until he accepted a position at Polaroid in Cambridge, Mass., where he traveled the country recruiting engineers to design cameras. Betty and George’s Lexington home was full of love and laughter with their three sons: Karl, Richard and David.
George retired from Polaroid after 30 years. Shortly after retirement, in 1996, George and Betty bought one of the first finished units at Long Hill Estates in Peterborough to be closer to their beautiful cottage on Silver Lake in Harrisville. George and Betty spent their summers at Silver Lake where they enjoyed sailing, canoeing, skiing, picking blueberries and hosting family and friends. For many years George helped run the weekly sailboat races and continued water skiing until he was 76 years old. George’s talent for working with plants was always on display at the cottage which was surrounding by his stunning natural gardens which he meticulously maintained offering visitors a colorful and welcoming display. In his later years, he and Betty enjoyed learning to play steel drums at Monadnock Island Sounds in Troy. They also shared a love for travel visiting many of the states, the Virgin Islands and Germany.
He is survived by his loving children, Karl E. Austermann and his wife, Deborah, of Littleton, Mass., Richard Austermann and his wife, Nancy, of Southwick, Mass., and David Austermann and his wife, Laureen, of Sudbury, Mass.; his beloved grandchildren, Nicole Dumont and her husband, Bryan, of Ashburnham, Mass., Christopher Austermann and his wife, Ashley, of Littleton, Mass., and J.D. Killoran of St. Croix, USVI and Littleton, Mass., Aric Austermann of Chicago, Bryan Austermann of New York, N.Y., Caroline and Kellen Austermann of Sudbury, Mass.; and his sweet great-grandchildren, Clara, Reese, Joseph and Beckett; and many nieces, nephews and friends. George is also survived by his brother, Kurt of Oregon and sister-in-law, Sally of New Hampshire.
George was predeceased by his wife, Betty, after 62 happy years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he was preceded by his brother Don and his twin brother, Edmund.
There will be no public calling hours; services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George Austermann’s name to CVTC, Community Volunteer Transportation Company, 375 Jaffrey Road, Suite 3, Peterborough, NH 03458.
To share memories, photos or condolences with George’s family, please visit his permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
