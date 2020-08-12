George A. Patnode
George A. Patnode died peacefully, on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Keene.
George was born in Keene on Jan. 21, 1929, to Joseph A and Lillian (Hebert) Patnode.
After attending schools in Keene and Springfield, Mass., George enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country with a service commitment of 8 years, which included the Korean War. His basic training was in Florida, and from that point forward, he traveled the world.
George was employed by New England Telephone and Telegraph for 32 years, and the New Hampshire State Police Troop C for 10 years.
He was an avid golfer, winning many tournaments throughout his life. He was a member of Bretwood Golf Course, the VFW and the American Legion, where he served as a post commander in Swanzey its first year.
Upon his retirement, George and Janet were annual snowbirds to Hernando, Fla. When back in Keene, he worked as a golf ranger at Bretwood, and a driver for the Plymouth Chrysler dealership where he won employee of the month 12 months in a row.
He loved going out for coffee and donuts (and really all sweets), and was a participant of an amazing coffee klatch at Elm City Bagels.
George’s humor and joie de vivre brought a smile to young and old. His love of music and unique dancing style was something to behold at every family event and social gathering.
George was predeceased by his loving wife, Janet (Howell), in 2014; and a daughter, Jan Marie Jennings, in 2015. George leaves behind his daughters and sons-in-law: Gayle and James Hathaway of Gray, Maine; Theresa and Thomas Jenkins of Springfield, Mass., and Linda Patnode of Auburn, Maine. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Kate, Tyler, Daniel, Brian, Zachary, Caleb; and four great-grandchildren: Jacob, William, Gwendolyn and Teagan.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
