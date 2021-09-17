Geoffrey M. Robarge, 78, of Walpole, passed away peacefully at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Cheshire Medical Center in Keene on Sept. 8, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was born in Providence, R.I., on Feb. 13, 1943, the son of Ernest T. and Loretta (DeMarco) Robarge. Geoff grew up in Keene, attended St. Joseph Regional School, and was a 1961 graduate of Keene High School, where he was a member of the track team.
Following high school, Geoff joined the U.S. Air Force and found himself teaching electronic system maintenance for the F-105D Thunderchief (THUDS) aircraft. After several years in private industry, he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from Keene State College and a master’s in special education from the University of New Hampshire. He then spent the rest of his career at the Cheshire Center at Keene High School helping students with disabilities explore potential careers and identify their strengths.
Geoff was a member of the committee that developed the new police station for the town of Walpole. In his free time, he enjoyed bonsai, woodworking and sumi-e painting. He found wisdom in the words of Thomas Merton and the Dalai Lama. He had the opportunity to travel to Tibet and Nepal, as well as Ireland.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Wick) Robarge, of Walpole; his sons: Michael Robarge and his fiancee, Kimberley, of Chesterfield; Mark Robarge of Rindge; Jeremy Robarge and his wife, Mary, of Keene; and Justin Robarge and his wife, Sara, of Monterey, Calif.; a brother, Christopher Robarge, and his wife, Karen, of Hampton; ten grandchildren: Alexis Robarge, Aiden Robarge, Valerie Robarge, Dylan Robarge, Alaina White, Nathan Curtis, Steven Robarge, Elizabeth Robarge, Sylas Robarge and Haven Robarge; several nieces and nephews; his sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Mike Mein, of Brewerton, N.Y.; his brothers-in-law: Mike Wick and Jeff Wick, both of Liverpool, N.Y.; and Peter Wick and Kira Hanson of Millburn, N.J.; and the mother of his children, Maureen E. Chandler.
Visitation will be held at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be at the New Hampshire Veteran’s Cemetery in Boscawen at a later date. Those attending the visitation are requested to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements. For those who wish to leave a condolence message, or leave a memory, please visit www.foleyfuneral.com.
