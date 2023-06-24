Geoffrey Lincoln Holt passed away from this life on June 6, 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was 82 years old.
Over the past year, Geoffrey had resided at Langdon Place and Alpine Healthcare Center, both in Keene, and had lived for many years prior at the Stearns Mobile Home Park in Hinsdale.
Geoffrey was born on March 27, 1941, in Indianapolis, Ind., to Dr. Lee and Margaret (nee Goddard) Holt, who pre-deceased Geoffrey three weeks apart in January 2004.
As a child, Geoffrey, his parents and his sister, Allison Holt, moved from Indiana to Springfield, Mass., where Geoff attended public school until the 5th grade and then transferred and graduated from the Rectory School in Pomfret, Conn., in 1955. Geoff then attended and graduated from the George School, a Quaker boarding secondary school in Newtown, Pa., in 1959. He then attended the former Marlboro College in Marlboro, VT, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 1963. Geoffrey served in the U.S. Navy following his graduation from college.
After serving his country, Geoffrey earned a master of arts from American International College in Springfield, Mass., in 1968 and then taught social studies and driver education at Thayer High School in Winchester.
Following his brief teaching career, Geoffrey worked for many years for a division of the Agway Corporation in Brattleboro as a Production Manager and retired from full-time work following the closing of this operation.
Geoffrey lived most of his adult life in southern New Hampshire, mainly in Hinsdale. His longtime life partner, Thelma Parker, predeceased him in 2017.
While fundamentally modest and demure, Geoffrey is remembered as an intellectually curious, humorous and somewhat eccentric gentleman who made friends easily. He was an authority on automobiles and an aficionado of diecast metal cars as well as model railroading. He was additionally a lover of animals, especially dogs, and demonstrated a knack for understanding market economics.
He was also known for decades as the ever-passionate groundskeeper at the Stearns Mobile Home Park.
Geoffrey leaves his sister, Allison Holt, of Laguna Woods, Calif.; as well as his best friend, Edwin O. “Smokey” Smith, and his wife, Sharron; as well as his dear friend, Mary Desmond, daughter of Thelma Parker.
Geoffrey’s friends and family would like to thank the staff of Langdon Place, Alpine Health Care Center, D&S Home Care Services and Compassus Hospice for their devotion and compassionate care of Geoffrey over the past year.
A private memorial service for family and friends is planned.
To share a memory or offer condolences to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Help amplify our impact
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?