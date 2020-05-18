Gene R. Bunker
Gene R. Bunker, 70, a longtime area resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt.
His parents, Clifford A. and Agnes M. (Luksevish) Bunker, welcome their son into the world on Nov. 29, 1949, in Keene. Gene grew up in Gilsum.
Gene enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1968 until 1973 during the Vietnam War.
He was a resident of Stoddard for many years, later moving to Edgewater, Fla., where he resided for 11 years before returning to the area to be closer to his family just prior to his death.
Gene was a skilled welder, working for the former Kingsbury Corporation in Keene and with East Coast Steel in Greenfield.
He loved tinkering with things and doing woodworking projects in his workshop. He also loved to hunt and fish, and he enjoyed cooking. Gene was a member of the National Rifle Association.
Gene is survived by his wife of 11 years, Dawn M. (Perra) Bunker, of Walpole; his son, Cory Bunker, and his fiance, Amanda Herne, of Stoddard; a daughter, Charlene Bunker, of Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Danny Bunker, and his wife, Sue, of Surry; two sisters: Aggie Simoneau and her husband, Al, of Francestown; and Cathy Lackey of Gilsum; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by four brothers: Clifford “Sonny” Bunker, Frank “Chipper” Bunker, Terry Bunker and Dustin Bunker.
A celebration of his life and burial with military honors in the Centennial Cemetery, Gilsum, will be held at a date and time to be announced.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided to Gene by the doctors and nurses in the ICU at the VA Medical Center. Donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the White River Junction VA Medical Center ICU Dept., 215 North Main St., White River Junction VT 05009.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
