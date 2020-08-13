A graveside service with military honors for Marine Corps veteran Gene R. Bunker, 70, a longtime area resident who passed away on May 12, 2020, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Road, Gilsum. All are welcome to attend. It is requested of those in attendance to please wear a face mask as physical distancing may not be able to be adhered to. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services.