Gene E. Wilson, 68, of Alstead and formerly of Kent, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, with the love of his family by his side after a brief period of declining health.
Gene was born on Nov. 25, 1953, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to the late Loretta (Monty) and George “Lefty” E. Wilson. He was educated at Fall Mountain High School in Langdon with the class of 1971. Gene earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering at Washington State University.
Gene exchanged vows with the love of his life, Barbara “Bobbie” A. Taylor, and they have been together for 28 years.
Gene worked for the U.S. Government Department of Defense for 38 years until he retired at the age of 55. Gene worked for the Department of Defense for NASA programs. He received the Silver Snoopy Award, which is a special honor that is awarded to NASA employees and contractors for outstanding achievements related to human flight safety or mission success. Gene was in the U.S. Air Force. He was a Vietnam Veteran and was on the Special Forces. He completed three tours as a contractor for the Department of Defense in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Gene had many hobbies, such as being outdoors and farming. He also was a Mason in Langdon, along with being a member at the 2nd Congregational Church in Alstead.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Wilson, of Alstead; his four children: Amber M. Wilson and her husband, Vincent Lane, of Washington; Vanessa M. Hoff of Washington; Winter L. Pemberton and her husband, Scott, of Oregon; and Summer J. Bettis and her husband, Joshua, of Arizona; along with his six siblings: Frank, Annie, Valerie, Mary, Lori and Annette; his 10 grandchildren: Gavin, Jackson, Jessamyn, Austin, Kiara, Mikayla, Kyzen, Billie, Joshua and Steven; and his four great-grandchildren; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Gene is now rejoined with his parents, along with his two siblings, Larry and Denny.
At Gene’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to the 2nd Congregational Church of East Alstead, P.O. Box 429, Alstead NH 03602.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
