Gayle E. Mousley (nee Johnson), 69, of Alstead, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Monadnock Community Hospital.
Arthur and Elizabeth (Reitmeier) Johnson welcomed their daughter on Jan. 23, 1953. Born in Lakewood, N.J., and raised in Manahawkin, N.J., Gayle was a 1972 graduate of Southern Regional High School.
In 1973, Gayle enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas in Germany until 1978. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, Gayle met her future husband, Ronald Mousley, and they married in 1980. Gayle worked various jobs in her life, from the U.S. Army to waitressing to being a police dispatcher to being a mother and homemaker.
Gayle was predeceased by her mother in 1984; her father in 2014; her grandson, Joshua Giberson, in 2016; and her “adopted” daughter, Lisa Schneider, and her husband, James, both in 2022.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Ronald, of Alstead; her daughter, Nichole Giberson (Jeff), of Cedar Run, N.J.; her daughter, Pauline Seavey (William “Butch”), of Walpole; her sisters, Sarah “Sally” Horn (William) of South Carolina, and Kimberly Riley (Arthurlin) of North Carolina; and her brother, William Johnson (Elaine), of Manahawkin, N.J. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Austin Mousley, and Sarah and Hannah Giberson, of New Jersey, and Aiden, Colton and Krissalyn Mousley of New Hampshire; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and “adopted” children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Gayle’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls (www.fentonandhennessey.com).